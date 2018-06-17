Runner wins top spot in 40th Manitoba Marathon, while running his first marathon ever

On Sunday morning when Corey Gallagher laced up his running shoes, he didn’t think he would be winning the 40th Manitoba Marathon.

Gallagher was just looking to finish his first-ever marathon but he ended up winning the entire thing on Sunday.

“I’ve never ran one before, so any time was going to be good for me. I’m happy with the outcome and I’m going to be happy to take some time off right now — much needed,” he said.

The Winnipegger completed the race with a time of 02:37:47. He was about four minutes ahead of the man in second place — Jeremy Walker.

“It was a struggle fast after 18 but it was fun and I’m so happy it’s done,” Gallagher said.

Amy Feit from Luverne, Minnesota finished in the top spot for women with a time of 03:02:50.

You can see the full lists of results online.