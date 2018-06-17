40th running of the Manitoba Marathon hits Winnipeg streets Sunday

It’s an annual event bringing runners to together from all across the city, and it’s been happening on Father’s Day for 40 years.

The Manitoba Marathon is a huge undertaking, with thousands of runners and hundreds of volunteers logging countless hours leading up to the event.

READ MORE: A huge effort into putting together the annual Manitoba Marathon

The race starts at 7 a.m. the University of Manitoba and winds through the city, across 250 intersections.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious as traffic on many Winnipeg thoroughfares will be effected.

Pembina Highway, Jubilee Avenue, Harrow Street, Corydon, Grant and Taylor Avenues will all be impacted between 7 a.m. and noon.

See the city website for lane closures.

Some Winnipeg Transit routes have also been altered to accommodate the run. Go to the city website to view the changes.