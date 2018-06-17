Police seek three men following robbery in Bedford

Police are looking for three men that were involved in a robbery in Bedford early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened just after midnight at the corner of Southgate Drive and Ravines Drive.

READ MORE: Police investigating fatal lawn mower accident in Bedford Saturday

Police say the three men approached another vehicle with three males inside and demanded money and cellphones.

One suspect had a knife and another had a baseball bat, according to police.

The three men fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money and personal belongings in their own vehicle.

Police say the man carrying the knife had a tattoo on his face, while the man with baseball bat was wearing a camouflage hoodie.

READ MORE: Cannabis dispensary held up in Halifax, suspects sought: police

The other man was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

All three were white.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.