June 16, 2018 3:56 pm
Updated: June 16, 2018 4:12 pm

Police investigating fatal lawn mower accident in Bedford Saturday

By Online Producer  Global News
File / Global News
A 61-year-old man has died following a lawnmower accident in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened just after 10 a.m. near the Bedford Highway.

Police believe the man was operating a ride-on mower on the ground of the church on Rocky Lake Drive.

“It appears that he rolled over a steep hill which leads to the Bedford Highway,” Halifax police said in a news release Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

