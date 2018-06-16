Police investigating fatal lawn mower accident in Bedford Saturday

A 61-year-old man has died following a lawnmower accident in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened just after 10 a.m. near the Bedford Highway.

READ MORE: Cannabis dispensary held up in Halifax, suspects sought: police

Police believe the man was operating a ride-on mower on the ground of the church on Rocky Lake Drive.

“It appears that he rolled over a steep hill which leads to the Bedford Highway,” Halifax police said in a news release Saturday.

READ MORE: Amherst man charged following drug seizure at traffic stop

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.