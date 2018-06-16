Police investigating fatal lawn mower accident in Bedford Saturday
A A
A 61-year-old man has died following a lawnmower accident in Bedford.
Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened just after 10 a.m. near the Bedford Highway.
READ MORE: Cannabis dispensary held up in Halifax, suspects sought: police
Police believe the man was operating a ride-on mower on the ground of the church on Rocky Lake Drive.
“It appears that he rolled over a steep hill which leads to the Bedford Highway,” Halifax police said in a news release Saturday.
READ MORE: Amherst man charged following drug seizure at traffic stop
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.