Cannabis dispensary held up in Halifax, suspects sought: police

Police are looking for two men that robbed a marijuana dispensary in Halifax Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at around 8 p.m., two men entered Queen Mary Dispensary on Queen Street, approached a staff member and demanded they put product in a suitcase.

Police say one man had a firearm.

The suspects ran away from the business towards Citadel Hill with an undisclosed amount of product, according to police.

They then got into a grey vehicle and fled.

One suspect is described as a six-foot-three white man with a heavy build, and was wearing a black hoodie and black mask.

The second suspect is described as a five-foot-10 black man. He was wearing a light blue hoodie at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.