Traffic
June 16, 2018 7:09 pm

Collision on Yellowhead Trail sends 3 people to hospital

By

A collision on the Yellowhead shut down the eastbound off-ramp Saturday.

Global News
A A

Three people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries Saturday afternoon following a collision on Yellowhead Trail near 50 Street.

Police said at least three vehicle were involved.

“I was stopped at the red light and just heard a big bang and maybe two seconds later I was hit,” Burt Schoeppe said who described the crash as a “chain reaction.”

“I’m glad I was wearing my seatbelt.”

The eastbound off-ramp to 50 Street was shut down for a time.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
50 Street
Collision
Crash
Yellowhead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News