Collision on Yellowhead Trail sends 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries Saturday afternoon following a collision on Yellowhead Trail near 50 Street.

Police said at least three vehicle were involved.

“I was stopped at the red light and just heard a big bang and maybe two seconds later I was hit,” Burt Schoeppe said who described the crash as a “chain reaction.”

“I’m glad I was wearing my seatbelt.”

The eastbound off-ramp to 50 Street was shut down for a time.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.