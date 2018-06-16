Collision on Yellowhead Trail sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries Saturday afternoon following a collision on Yellowhead Trail near 50 Street.
Police said at least three vehicle were involved.
“I was stopped at the red light and just heard a big bang and maybe two seconds later I was hit,” Burt Schoeppe said who described the crash as a “chain reaction.”
“I’m glad I was wearing my seatbelt.”
The eastbound off-ramp to 50 Street was shut down for a time.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
