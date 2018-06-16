Features
June 16, 2018 12:14 pm

Another song and dance: Moncton realtor’s sales video gains traction online

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dylan Mahaney's video has been viewed 30,000 times.

Facebook / Dylan Mahaney
A A

A New Brunswick realtor opted to think on his feet in a bid to sell a four-bedroom house near Moncton.

Dylan Mahaney, 27, dances around the house to the 1980s classic “Take On Me” in a sales video that’s gaining traction on Facebook.

Story continues below

Wearing a deadpan expression, Mahaney moves through the rooms of the house performing a dance colloquially known as “The Floss” – his arms swing from side to side, one in front of his body and one behind, as he sways his hips.

As of Saturday afternoon, the video had been viewed tens of thousands of times since it went up on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Infectious video shows laughter amid disaster of New Brunswick’s floods

Mahaney says he’s surprised by the attention he’s recieved, but he’s happy the video seems to be a hit, adding that he plans to make similar videos in the future.

He says he has not yet recieved any offers for the four-bedroom house, which is on the market for a cool $319,000.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dylan Mahaney
Facebook
Moncton
New Brunswick
Realtor
Take On Me

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News