Recently-hired Hamilton police officer charged with sexual assault, assault, voyeurism
Hamilton police say a 34-year-old officer who was hired by the service earlier this year has been charged with sexual assault in connection with multiple incidents between 2012 and 2013.
A police spokesperson told Global News someone came forward to officers on Tuesday to report what happened.
The details of the incidents weren’t disclosed by police. However, the spokesperson said investigators arrested the accused on Friday.
Const. Adam Martini, who has worked for Hamilton police for four months, was charged with six counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and a count of voyeurism.
He was released by police under a promise to appear order.
The spokesperson said Martini has been suspended with pay, which officials said is in accordance with Ontario’s Police Services Act.
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.
