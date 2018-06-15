Honeymoon Suite set to rock Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch

After Rock the Lake last year, Honeymoon Suite is back to rock the ranch this year.

The iconic Canadian 80’s band is set to headline the gonzookanagan.com Music Golf Tournament today at Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch Golf Course.

Its been more than 30 years since Honeymoon Suite burst on to the Canadian music scene, based on the strength of their first single “New Girl Now.”

After winning an unsigned band contest on Toronto’s biggest rock radio station Q107, the band headed into the studio to produce their self-titled debut album “Honeymoon Suite.”

That album began an assault on Canadian rock radio charts, featuring songs like ‘Wave Babies,” “Burnin’ in Love,” “Stay in the Light,” and their biggest hit “Feel it Again.”

Led by frontman Johnny Zee’s unmistakable vocals, Honeymoon Suite combined a rock edge with keyboard and synth melodies to produce a radio friendly sound.

But it was the potency of guitarist Derry Grehan’s songwriting which has seen them through 13 albums in a career that has spanned 37 years.

The concert gets underway tonight at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m., and Honeymoon Suite taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available online.