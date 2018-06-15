Downtown car chase ends in arrest of two men: Ottawa police

Two Ottawa men are facing several criminal charges after a suspected gunpoint robbery, followed by a police pursuit on Thursday afternoon in the area of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue, say Ottawa police.

At around 4:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man was approached by a man he didn’t know. The man then allegedly produced a gun and demanded the victim’s money and a pair of shoes the victim had recently purchased. The suspect then fled in a Dodge Charger.

The victim flagged down a passing patrol officer, who saw the Charger driving at a high rate of speed southward on King Edward Avenue.

Update: All roads will be re-opened around 8:30pm this evening in the vicinity of King Edward & Laurier. The incident remains under investigation and 2 males are in custody. More details tomorrow from the Robbery Unit. #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/KCkQSzFoMK — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 15, 2018

The patrol officer attempted to catch up to the fleeing vehicle but as the car turned down Greenfield Avenue, it collided with two vehicles. Both suspects then fled the collision scene, police said. No one was injured in the collision.

Patrol officers were able to apprehend the driver of the car after a short foot pursuit. The passenger was also located nearby with the help of the K9 unit.

Officers at the collision scene recovered a loaded 9-mm handgun, the stolen property and money.

Antonio Assaf, 21, and McKenny Perrin, 26, are both charged with robbery offences, and will appear in court on Friday.