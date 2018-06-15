Downtown car chase ends in arrest of two men: Ottawa police
Two Ottawa men are facing several criminal charges after a suspected gunpoint robbery, followed by a police pursuit on Thursday afternoon in the area of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue, say Ottawa police.
At around 4:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man was approached by a man he didn’t know. The man then allegedly produced a gun and demanded the victim’s money and a pair of shoes the victim had recently purchased. The suspect then fled in a Dodge Charger.
READ MORE: Winnipeg women arrested for fraud in Banff, Ottawa apartment rental scam
The victim flagged down a passing patrol officer, who saw the Charger driving at a high rate of speed southward on King Edward Avenue.
The patrol officer attempted to catch up to the fleeing vehicle but as the car turned down Greenfield Avenue, it collided with two vehicles. Both suspects then fled the collision scene, police said. No one was injured in the collision.
Patrol officers were able to apprehend the driver of the car after a short foot pursuit. The passenger was also located nearby with the help of the K9 unit.
READ MORE: Ottawa police seek to add 10 new officers to address increasing gun violence
Officers at the collision scene recovered a loaded 9-mm handgun, the stolen property and money.
Antonio Assaf, 21, and McKenny Perrin, 26, are both charged with robbery offences, and will appear in court on Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.