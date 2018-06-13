Winnipeg women arrested for fraud in Banff, Ottawa apartment rental scam

Two women from Winnipeg are facing charges in connection with an apparent online apartment rental scheme dating back three years.

Police reported that between August and September of 2015, several individuals responded to internet rental ads for apartments in the Sandy Hill area of Ottawa, Ont., and in Banff, Alta. The victims were told a two-month security deposit was required, but communications were severed after they sent funds via e-transfer.

A collaborative effort by Banff RCMP, Ottawa Police and the Winnipeg Police Service financial crime unit traced the online trail to Winnipeg.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested June 7. A 43-year-old was arrested June 12. Their names have not been released.

Both have been charged with fraud under $5,000.

Six victims, ranging in age from 22 to 51, complained about losing money.

Police warn anyone entering into online transactions to avoid dealing with people anonymously, whenever possible. People should ask for additional photos of the people or the property, as well as information that only legitimate individuals or companies would know.