Oshawa man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Toronto

Toronto police say a 27-year-old Oshawa man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 50-year-old woman in Toronto’s northwest end on Monday.

Police said they were called to the Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue area, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at around 3 p.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

The woman, identified by family members as Isabel Soria, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.

Authorities had released a number of security images of a grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck leaving the scene of the collision.

Const. Clint Stibbe said the driver was arrested Thursday night and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Soria’s cousin, Edna Mendoza, told Global News on Tuesday that the victim has lived in Canada for 18 years and that her husband had moved here from the Philippines just a year ago. They lived just steps away from where she was fatally struck.

The accused, identified as Jesse Petroff, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.