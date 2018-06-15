Former employer received complaints about Wettlaufer missing shifts, drinking, inquiry hears

The public inquiry into the Elizabeth Wettlaufer case heard testimony from the head of an agency that places registered nurses and other health care staff at long-term care homes.

Heidi Wilmot-Smith runs the Brantford-based agency Lifeguard HomeCare.

The agency placed Wettlaufer at Telfer Place nursing home in Paris, Ont., in February 2015.

Wilmot-Smith revealed she had received complaints about her former employee missing shifts and drinking.

She was asked if she had discussed the issue of Wettlaufer’s drinking with her.

“Not at that time, because I think the general impression was that she had just mixed up her shift, misunderstood her shift obligation,” Wilmot-Smith said.

“It didn’t raise any red flags at that time,” she said.

Wilmot-Smith said she wanted to preserve both Wettlaufer’s relationship with Telfer Place, as well as her company’s.

Wettlaufer eventually confessed and pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault between 2007 and 2015.

Seven senior residents at Caressant Care in Woodstock and one resident at Meadow Park Long Term Care in London were killed.

The inquiry isn’t expected to wrap up until September.