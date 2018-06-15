Former Flames co-owner Sonia Scurfield dies at age 89

A well-known Calgary philanthropist who was also a former co-owner of the Calgary Flames died Thursday evening at the age of 89.

Sonia Scurfield is the only Canadian woman to have her name etched on the Stanley Cup – a feat she accomplished when the Flames won the trophy in 1989.

Scurfield’s family confirmed she died at Calgary’s Foothills Hospital at 7:24 p.m.

According to her granddaughter, Scurfield was diagnosed with stomach cancer about two years ago but the disease didn’t appear to be spreading. During a recent routine surgery, it was discovered that the cancer had in fact grown significantly.

“It was quite invasive and she was in quite a lot of discomfort,” Kendra Scurfield said.

“She passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. She will be sorely missed by our family and the community.”

Scurfield was the wife of prominent Calgary businessman Ralph Scurfield, who was one of the original owners that brought the Flames hockey team to Calgary from Atlanta.

Ralph Scurfield died in a heli-skiing accident in 1985, passing on his stake in ownership to his wife.

Sonia Scurfield remained a co-owner until 1994.

“When [Ralph] passed in 1985, she really found strength and took on the matriarch role in our family and took over his businesses and responsibilities. [She] really stepped up to the plate, becoming accomplished in her own regard,” Kendra Scurfield told Global News Thursday evening.

“[She brought] her sense of curiosity and practicality to the businesses she was involved in. She was a leader with the Calgary Flames and has been a leader with our family for as long as I’ve been alive.”

In lieu of flowers, Scurfield’s family is encouraging people to donate to the Sonia Scurfield Scholarship at the University of Calgary.