June 14, 2018 4:49 pm

Police investigating afternoon robbery at Dartmouth convenience store

Police are looking for a man who held up a Dartmouth convenience store Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the One Stop Shop on Windmill Road happened around noon.

Staff told officers that a man entered the store with a knife, demanding money and cigarettes.

Police believe the man fled the store in an unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco.

Officers are looking for a five-foot-six white man with an average build. Police believe he was wearing a zip-up style, blue and grey hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

