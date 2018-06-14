Police investigating afternoon robbery at Dartmouth convenience store

Police are looking for a man who held up a Dartmouth convenience store Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the One Stop Shop on Windmill Road happened around noon.

READ MORE: N.B. man charged with dangerous driving and evading police

Staff told officers that a man entered the store with a knife, demanding money and cigarettes.

Police believe the man fled the store in an unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco.