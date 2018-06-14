Police investigating afternoon robbery at Dartmouth convenience store
Police are looking for a man who held up a Dartmouth convenience store Thursday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the One Stop Shop on Windmill Road happened around noon.
Staff told officers that a man entered the store with a knife, demanding money and cigarettes.
Police believe the man fled the store in an unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco.
Officers are looking for a five-foot-six white man with an average build. Police believe he was wearing a zip-up style, blue and grey hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
