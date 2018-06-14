Orillia OPP release 2 suspect descriptions in connection with alleged robbery

Police have released the descriptions of two male suspects they believe were involved in a robbery in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 10. Officers were called to a business on Memorial Avenue after receiving reports of a robbery.

A police investigation revealed two unidentified men had approached victims at a business, and an altercation occurred. As a result of the incident, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police say some of the victims’ belongings were taken.

Following further investigation, police have released descriptions of the two men they believe were involved in the alleged robbery.

Police say the first suspect is a man in his 50s or 60s, standing six-feet-tall, with a slim build and salt-and-pepper hair.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, approximately six-feet-tall, with a medium build and short, brush-cut hair.

Police were also able to determine the suspects were driving a black four-door Volkswagen sedan at the time of the incident.