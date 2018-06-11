Police searching for 2 suspects after alleged robbery at Orillia business

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an alleged robbery in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, officers were called to a business on Memorial Avenue after receiving reports of a robbery.

A police investigation revealed two unidentified men had approached victims at the business, and an altercation occurred. As a result of the incident, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police say some of the victims’ belongings were taken.

According to police, the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and do not feel there is any risk to public safety.

Police are seeking to identify the suspects, and are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident to please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, or 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestopperssdm.com or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).