Barrie teenager facing several charges after early morning break-in

A 17-year-old teenager from Barrie is facing several charges after a break-in at a home in the city.

According to Barrie police, on Monday, June 11 at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers were called to an address on Puget Street after residents woke to the sound of glass breaking.

When police arrived on scene, they spotted a man fleeing through a main floor window before running up the street and ducking into a thick wooded area.

Offices called in the K9 unit, and a police dog named Thor tracked the suspect through several yards. Officers eventually located the suspect hiding on the roof of a shed at a house on Johnson Street.

Police say they also located a backpack at the scene of the alleged break-in, which contained over 70 grams of marijuana belonging to the suspect.

Police arrested the teen, and have charged him with several offences including break-and-enter, theft under $5,000 and drug possession.

Police say he was held at the Barrie Police Service overnight, and was scheduled to attend Barrie court on June 11.