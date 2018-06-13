Ontario Liberals to vote on interim leader as MPP John Fraser endorsed by caucus

Following the resignation of former premier Kathleen Wynne, Ottawa South MPP John Fraser has been unanimously endorsed by members of the Ontario Liberal Party caucus to lead to the party on an interim basis.

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Liberal Party president Brian Johns said the matter will be put to a wider vote in the party in the next 24 hours.

Wynne announced she was stepping down as Liberal leader on election night after the party’s caucus was reduced to just seven seats, including her own.

Fraser, an MPP since 2013 who previously served as parliamentary assistant to the minister of health, won his riding by a margin of over 5,400 votes.

Which is why it’s worth noting MPPs @coteau, @MitzieHunter, @ndesrosiers are not interim leadership candidates. — Alan Carter (@ACarterglobal) June 13, 2018

