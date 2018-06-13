2018 Ontario Provincial Election
June 13, 2018 7:14 pm

Ontario Liberals to vote on interim leader as MPP John Fraser endorsed by caucus

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health John Fraser at a funding announcement in London on Oct. 26, 2017.

Jaclyn Carbone/AM980 London
Following the resignation of former premier Kathleen Wynne, Ottawa South MPP John Fraser has been unanimously endorsed by members of the Ontario Liberal Party caucus to lead to the party on an interim basis.

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Liberal Party president Brian Johns said the matter will be put to a wider vote in the party in the next 24 hours.

Wynne announced she was stepping down as Liberal leader on election night after the party’s caucus was reduced to just seven seats, including her own.

Fraser, an MPP since 2013 who previously served as parliamentary assistant to the minister of health, won his riding by a margin of over 5,400 votes.

