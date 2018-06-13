New Quebec poll suggests Coalition Avenir Québec has healthy lead

A new opinion poll suggests the Coalition Avenir Québec had a healthy lead over its main political opponents four months before the provincial election.

The LCN/Leger survey indicates the CAQ had the support of 37 per cent of respondents, compared with 28 per cent for the governing Liberals and 19 per cent for the Parti Québécois.

The poll of 3,234 Quebecers was conducted May 31-June 10 and is considered accurate within 1.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

CAQ members reacted cautiously today to the survey.

In the 2014 general election, the Liberals garnered 41.5 per cent support, the PQ 25.4 per cent and the CAQ 23 per cent.