Oakbank’s Quinton Howden staying put in Belarus

Quinton Howden of Oakbank, Man., will continue to call Belarus home during the winter months.

HC Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League announced the former Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose forward had agreed to a one-year contract extension.

RELATED: Olympic hockey selection still ‘hasn’t sunk in’ for Oakbank’s Quinton Howden

Howden, 26, had a team leading 17 goals in his first season overseas. He also recorded 15 assists in 56 regular season games and was voted by fans as the “best striker of the club”.

Howden spent the 2016-17 season with the Jets organization. He only appeared in five NHL games with the parent club but registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 58 AHL games with the Moose. The Manitoban also played three seasons with the Florida Panthers.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets do not extend qualifying offers to 3 players

Howden won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.