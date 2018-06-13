Toronto restaurant makes list of world’s 100 best restaurants

Toronto’s Alo restaurant has earned a spot on a prestigious list of the 100 finest eateries in the world.

The French eatery was ranked 94 on Restaurant magazine’s annual list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Picks 51 through 100 were announced Tuesday, and the top half of the list will be revealed next week.

According to its website, Alo’s dining room offers a blind, multi-course tasting menu featuring seasonal offerings paired with fine wines.

The downtown spot located atop a heritage building also offers an a la carte menu and cocktails at its walk-in only bar.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants are determined by an international panel of more than 1,000 culinary experts.