Toronto police to offer $50K reward for information in 2016 double homicide at after-hours club

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the fatal shooting deaths of two men at an after-hours club near the city’s Kensington Market in 2016.

Justin Bokma, 42, and Lafrance Matthews, 41, were both killed after shots rang out on July 1 around 5 a.m. inside an unlicensed club located at College and Augusta streets.

Police said Bokma, who was employed as the club’s doorman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Matthews was rushed to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and took themselves to hospital.

Friends and family said Bokma was a Canadian skateboarder who appeared on magazine covers and was touted as a pioneer in the sport.

Police said there were at least 30 people inside the club at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said in a media release that up to $50,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

—With a file from Will Campbell