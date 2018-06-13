Man accused of elbowing pregnant woman at Toronto mall charged with assault

A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault after police said he elbowed a pregnant woman inside a mall in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Saturday, June 9 at 9:40 p.m., while the female victim was waiting near a washroom with her back to the wall at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Police said the suspect walked by, struck her and knocked her to the ground.

The woman had to be transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police released security images of the suspect on Tuesday.

Authorities said the man, identified as Lander Donee of no fixed address, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.