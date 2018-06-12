Police search for man accused of elbowing pregnant woman at Toronto mall

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman at the Eaton Centre Saturday night.

“The victim told investigators that the man struck her with an elbow while she was waiting by a washroom.” Cst David Hopkinson told Global News. “The blow was so hard it knocked her to the ground.”

The woman had to be transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were able to acquire camera images of the suspect from mall security and have made them public in the hopes of receiving tips.

Anyone who believes they have located the man are being asked to keep their distance and contact officers at 52 Division, or call Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).