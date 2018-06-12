Montreal-area man charged in alleged historical sexual assaults in GTA

Peel Regional Police say a 73-year-old man from the Montreal area has been charged in connection with recently-reported sexual assaults from the early 1970s in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said Tuesday evening that officers were contacted by a 56-year-old local man in May reporting multiple sexual assaults.

A spokesperson told Global News the alleged incidents happened between 1970 and 1973 at a residence. Police said the accused worked as a referee with a Toronto hockey league and that’s how he came to know the victim, who was in his early teens at the time.

N/R – Police Arrest Male in Historical Sexual Assault Investigation – https://t.co/NWlcOaHOEQ pic.twitter.com/fVldHCp87k — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 13, 2018

Officers also said the man worked as a superintendent at several apartment buildings in Brampton.

Police said L’Île-Bizard resident Alonzo Levesque was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Monday. He was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the accused is asked to call the Peel Regional Police special victims unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.