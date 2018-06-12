Canada
June 12, 2018
Updated: June 12, 2018 2:23 pm

Fire destroys home in Chestermere, RCMP investigating

Chestermere home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

The call came in around 5:13 a.m. for reports of a house fire, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The City of Chestermere tweeted at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday that they attended a fire in Lake Ere Estates and that RCMP are investigating.

“The RCMP remain on scene with specialized support units,” Chestermere RCMP said. “At this time they are in the very initial stages of their investigation.”

Neighbouring homes were not damaged, RCMP said.

RCMP said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Chestermere is about 28 kilometres east of Calgary.

