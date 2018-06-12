Fire destroys home in Chestermere, RCMP investigating

A Chestermere home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

Around 5am, Chestermere Fire Services attended a house fire in Lake Ere estates. The fire has been extinguished and RCMP are on scene conducting an investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Uj95BZpZNy — City of Chestermere (@CityChestermere) June 12, 2018

The call came in around 5:13 a.m. for reports of a house fire, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The City of Chestermere tweeted at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday that they attended a fire in Lake Ere Estates and that RCMP are investigating.

“The RCMP remain on scene with specialized support units,” Chestermere RCMP said. “At this time they are in the very initial stages of their investigation.”

Neighbouring homes were not damaged, RCMP said.

RCMP said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Chestermere is about 28 kilometres east of Calgary.