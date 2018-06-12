Saskatoon police search for women last seen over six weeks ago

Saskatoon police are asking for help locating a woman who has been missing for over six weeks.

.Erin Isbister, 26, was reported missing to police on June 7, but has not been seen since April 27.

Police said there are indications she may be active on social media, but have not been able to verify if Isbister is the one using her account.

There is concern on the part of police and Isbister’s family given the length of time since she has been missing.

She has also not had any contact with her children, which is described as unusual behaviour for her.

Isbister is five-foot three, roughly 90 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Isbister’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.