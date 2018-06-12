Saskatoon proposes $20K licensing fee for cannabis-related businesses

Saskatoon administration is proposing a number of regulations for cannabis-related businesses in the city, including an initial $20,000 licensing fee.

The licensing fee, which would have an annual renewal cost of $10,000, would apply to retail stores and production facilities.

A report heading to the city’s planning, development and community services committee says licensing fees can be used to mitigate the costs of regulations.

Administration said significant city resources have been used and they expect that to increase “due to the additional services that will be provided to the business community and general public.”

Services would include working with applicants to find a suitable location, carrying out inspections, and fielding questions for businesses and the public.

“Additional provisions that the federal or provincial governments may address, such as approval of edibles or (the) release of additional provincial licenses, will place additional impact on municipal resources,” states the report.

Administration said the fee structure will be re-evaluated once cannabis-related businesses are fully established in the city and how these impact long-term resource requirements.

Storefronts would also be restricted from displaying any images that would promote cannabis or cannabis-related items. Additional signage may be required to indicate only people aged 19 or older can enter stores in accordance with provincial legislation.

The report also recommends 160 metre separation between cannabis-related businesses, which administration said is applied to other businesses in the city to avoid clustering.

There would also be a requirement for the installation of air filtration systems that would effectively minimize odours on neighbouring properties.

Administration said the proposed regulations will provide some certainty to the seven successful applicants for retail licenses in Saskatoon.

Other cannabis-related businesses, which include consultation or education, could be included in the proposed bylaw in the future.

If the recommendations are approved by the committee, it would then head to city council for final approval.