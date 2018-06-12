Peterborough police warn international students of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

Peterborough police say two international post-secondary students have been targeted by the so-called “virtual kidnapping” scam — costing one of them $18,000.

“This scam is not unique to Peterborough and has been circulating for some time in other parts of the country,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Maclean of the Criminal Investigations Unit during a press conference on Monday.

Police say they first became aware of the virtual kidnapping scam early last month.

The scam usually involves a phone call from a number appearing to come from the Chinese Consulate informing them of a warrant for their arrest or that police need their help with an investigation.

The caller convinces their target to make a phony video in which they say they’ve been kidnapped. The video is then forwarded to the victim’s family members who are extorted for the ransom money.

The scammers then tell their victims to go to a motel for a few days and hide from police.

The “virtual kidnapping scam” targeting international postsecondary students is in #Ptbo. We are working closely with our partners at @TrentUniversity & @FlemingCollege to ensure students are well informed & feel safe. #crimeprevention @canantifraud https://t.co/tHr8Ntdouy -LG pic.twitter.com/qBFDGdIjD1 — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) June 11, 2018

One student at Trent University and another at Fleming College have fallen victim to the scam, police say.

“In the first incident, around $18,000 was extorted. No money was handed over in the second incident,” Maclean said.

“It can be challenging for police to solve these scams because these scammers are well-rehearsed on how to go through the different processes and how to cover their tracks.”

Trent University has 119 students from China. The university is warning students about the scam.

“This is concerning for all of us at Trent,” said Paul Longhurst, Trent’s international student adviser.

“The health and safety of our students are a priority. There are peers students — senior students who do get partnered with our new students when they come — and they’re trained to identify these scams as well as frontline workers like myself.”

Longhurst said international students receive training and information sessions to familiarize themselves with police in Canada and warn them of scams.

Police say scammers usually retrieve phone numbers through social media.

“If someone on the phone tells you to keep a secret, alarm bells should be going off,” said Maclean. “When in doubt, hang up, call a trusted family member, friend, staff at your school or call the police.”