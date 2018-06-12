Canada
June 12, 2018 9:42 am
Updated: June 12, 2018 9:54 am

Two-vehicle collision outside Windsor, N.S. claims one life, sends another to hospital

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP is on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Poplar Grove, N.S. on Tuesday.

Alexa MacLean/Global News
A A

RCMP are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Poplar Grove, outside Windsor, N.S.

According to police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday on Avondale Road.

READ: Man dies at scene, teenage girl dies in hospital, after two-vehicle crash in Wellington, N.S.

One person has been confirmed dead at the scene and a second person was transported by EHS LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Avondale Road is closed at Ferry Road, as investigators collect evidence, and is expected to be closed for most of the day.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Avondale NS
Avondale Road
fatal acciden
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
fatal two-vehicle collision
Nova Scotia
NS RCMP
Poplar Grove
Poplar Grove NS
RCMP
Windsor NS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News