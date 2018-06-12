Two-vehicle collision outside Windsor, N.S. claims one life, sends another to hospital

RCMP are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Poplar Grove, outside Windsor, N.S.

According to police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday on Avondale Road.

READ: Man dies at scene, teenage girl dies in hospital, after two-vehicle crash in Wellington, N.S.

One person has been confirmed dead at the scene and a second person was transported by EHS LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Avondale Road is closed at Ferry Road, as investigators collect evidence, and is expected to be closed for most of the day.

Follow @RebeccaLau