Man dies at scene, teenage girl dies in hospital, after two-vehicle crash in Wellington, N.S.

A teenage girl and an elderly man have been killed in a crash in Wellington, N.S.

RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday at Highway 2 and Abilene Avenue.

An 87-year-old man, who was the lone occupant of a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, died at the scene.

The other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Focus, had four teenagers inside.

A 15-year-old female passenger was transported to the IWK Health Centre by EHS LifeFlight with serious injuries, and later died in hospital.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was transported to the QEII by LifeFlight with serious injuries. A 13-year-old girl was transported to the IWK with non-life-threatening injuries and a 19-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Dartmouth General Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as RCMP investigated the collision.

The investigation continues.