Gord Brown’s nephew seeks nomination to honour late uncle’s legacy

Colin Brown, the nephew of recently-deceased Conservative MP Gord Brown, announced his intention to succeed his uncle as the next Conservative candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in the upcoming by-election, a date for which has yet to be announced.

Gord Brown passed away suddenly of a heart attack on May 2. Gord, who was only 57 when he passed, served as MP for the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands since 2004.

Colin said that he’d had many conversations with the late MP about politics, and that it was his uncle who inspired him to get involved.

He added that running for the same seat as his uncle “would be he best way to honour his legacy.”

In a video announcement filmed in Gord Brown’s old office, Colin, who is just 25 years old, sat on his uncle’s desk talking about how he missed his late mentor, and how his 13 years of experience working for what Colin called the “family business” had been invaluable to him.

Colin said that he worked as director of operations for the three hotels of the hospitality business run in Gananoque by his father Jeff Brown and his late uncle.

He added that he recently worked on the Ontario PC election campaign as part of premier-designate Doug Ford’s advanced team, helping with logistics.

This led to a personal commendation for Colin from premier-designate Doug Ford.

“Colin has always demonstrated very strong leadership skills and an excellent work ethic,” said Doug Ford in the press release. “I am confident that he will be an effective voice for this community.”

The 25-year-old said the Conservative nomination for the the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes candidate should be happening soon.

When asked if he was daunted to step into the political arena at such a young age, he said he was more focused on helping the riding, and following in his uncle’s footsteps.

“The opportunities to represent Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes are few and far between,” said Colin. “I want to jump at it.”