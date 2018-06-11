Emotional fifth-grader calls out school board for ignoring her bullying problem

PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) — A fifth-grade student in New Hampshire who wants to stop bullying has told her school board that she’s been threatened to get shot in the head with an AK-47 assault rifle and buried in her backyard.

Delanie Marcotte of Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow, N.H. said she’s a victim of bullying. She read a letter before the board last week saying her parents contacted the school about it, but the problem continues.

“I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my backyard, and many other things,” Delanie said through tears. “I ask you: what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying?”

“I’m here to stand up for every kid who gets bullied,” she added, as people applauded.

