Bill Kelly: Trudeau stands up to a bully

It was obvious from the outset that Donald Trump went to Quebec to hijack the G7 conference.

It started with his outrageous suggestion that Russia be allowed back into the group, displaying, once again, Trump’s troubling obsession with Vladimir Putin.

After arriving late for the conference, Trump tried to justify the steel and aluminum tariffs inflicted upon many of the G7 members and threatened further penalties if any of those nations retaliated.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron refused to submit to Trump’s schoolyard bully tactics, Trump left in a huff and took to Twitter to say what he didn’t have the courage to say to Trudeau in person.

Trump doubled down on his hissy fit by having his political lackeys hurl insults and accusations at Trudeau over the weekend.

It’s amazing how bullies become cowards when someone stands up to them, and that’s what Trudeau did to Trump.

Trump loves the fact that spineless American politicians cower at his bombastic rants, but on the international stage, leaders like Trudeau and Macron and Angela Merkel don’t tolerate Trump’s antics.

For his part, Trudeau has been supported by his G7 counterparts and by politicians of all political stripes in Canada and the United States.

Hopefully, this will be a turning point, where more political leaders can find the courage to stand up to the bully in the White House.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.