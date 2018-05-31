Calls for public inquiry into workplace bullying and discrimination within HRM

A Halifax-based group dedicated to employment equity is calling for an independent public inquiry into what it calls a pattern of bullying and discrimination at the municipality.

Equity Watch was responding to the case of a Halifax bus mechanic who allegedly created a poisonous work environment by using racial slurs against his co-workers.

City spokesman Nick Ritcey says the mechanic — Arthur Maddox — is no longer with Halifax Transit.

Maddox’s tenure with the transit service ended after a Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry decision found his workplace behaviour to be — quote — “disrespectful, aggressive and racist.”

Equity Watch says this is just the latest case of racism and sexism at the city.

Firefighter Liane Tessier faced systemic gender discrimination, but her concerns were ignored by the municipality and dismissed by the provincial human rights commission before she eventually received an apology last December.

Also, a group of African Nova Scotian city employees demanded action on a confidential report from two years ago that found racism in the workplace.

Equity Watch spokeswoman Judy Haiven says they believe the cases are just the tip of the iceberg.