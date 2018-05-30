Halifax bus mechanic who alleged created ‘poisoned work environment’ no longer works for HRM

A Halifax bus mechanic who allegedly created a poisonous work environment by terrorizing his co-workers with racial slurs and harassment no longer works for the municipality.

City spokesman Nick Ritcey says Arthur Maddox is no longer with Halifax Transit but he declined to discuss how or why he left his position, citing “confidential personnel matters.”

Arthur Maddox’s tenure with the transit service, which started in 1988 and included a brief termination in 2001, ended after a Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry decision found his workplace behaviour to be “disrespectful, aggressive and racist.”

Lynn Connors, independent board chairwoman, said in her decision released publicly on Tuesday that Maddox bullied his co-workers and intimidated them into silence.

She said the irony did not escape her that Maddox continued to be employed with Halifax Transit while his victims had all left in part due to his behaviour and the “poisoned work environment” he created.

Jacques Dube, chief administrative officer for the municipality, issued an apology Tuesday to the complainant and his family.