Alleged thieves die after crashing stolen vehicle into Surrey cemetery

Two men are dead after a crash that left a stolen vehicle in a Surrey cemetery.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the area near 192nd Street and 16th Avenue around 6:30 Sunday morning.

They arrived to find two adult men dead inside a car.

Mounties said early investigation suggests that the vehicle was speeding southbound on 192 Street, when it failed to turn at a T-intersection at 16th Avenue.

The vehicle appears to have crossed 16th Avenue and gone through a patch of bushes. Police said the vehicle rolled several times before stopping at the cemetery.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen overnight from Langley, but only reported missing Sunday morning.

Both of the deceased were “known to police for their criminality,” according to an RCMP media release.

Surrey’s RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) along with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) are working the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.