1 dead, 1 critical after two separate crashes involving motorcyles in the Montreal area

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after two separate crashes involving motorcycles occured in the Montreal region.

The first incident happened in Longueuil at the corner of Marie-Victorin Boulevard and Lafrance Street around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, skidded on the roadway before colliding with a vehicle in the opposite lane.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Collision experts were at the scene to try to determine the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

Marie-Victorin Boulevard was re-opened to traffic Sunday at around 9 a.m.

The second collision happened on Highway 40 in Montreal at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis said the 27-year-old motorcyclist, who was heading east on Highway 40, was ejected from his bike after rear-ending a vehicle ahead of him.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle was treated for shock.

Denis said investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

“Maybe he didn’t see the car, but the brake marks indicate that speeding may be a cause.”

Highway 40 East, at Bourget Boulevard was closed for several hours for the investigation.