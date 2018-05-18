Motorcyclist in hospital after collision in Ahuntsic

Montreal police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a car sent a man to hospital early Friday evening.

The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the Ahuntsic neighbourhood at the corner of Fleury and Laverdure streets.

Const. Véronique Dubuc said the car was on Laverdure while the motorcyclist was driving on Fleury Street when the two collided at the intersection.

Police say technicians are at the scene to determine what happened.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man, suffered injuries to his upper body. Police say he was conscious when he was transported to hospital.

Fleury Street is closed to traffic in both directions between d’Auteuil Avenue and Grande Allée.