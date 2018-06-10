Crime
June 10, 2018 9:43 am

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police investigate after a man was shot in North York.

Gord Edick / Global News
Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Jane and Driftwood avenues around 4:30 a.m. with a report of sounds of gunshots.

Officers said the man went to the hospital on his own and was then transferred to a trauma centre. Paramedics told Global News they did not attend the scene.

There is currently no information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Crime
Driftwood Avenue
Jane Avenue
North York
Shooting
Toronto
Toronto Police

