Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Jane and Driftwood avenues around 4:30 a.m. with a report of sounds of gunshots.

Officers said the man went to the hospital on his own and was then transferred to a trauma centre. Paramedics told Global News they did not attend the scene.

There is currently no information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.