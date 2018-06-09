Trending
June 9, 2018 9:54 pm

Exhibition showcasing Donald Trump’s tweets opens in California

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Donald Trump Twitter library opens in Los Angeles

A A

An exhibition consisting of, and inspired by, the tweets of US President Donald Trump has opened in West Hollywood, California.

The traveling exhibition entitled “The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” has already proved popular in New York. Part museum, part tongue-in-cheek take on U.S. presidential libraries, the exhibit also doubles as a selfie photo booth for its visitors.

Visitors look at tweets at The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library presented by The Daily Show in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 8, 2018.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The satirical installation “honors our Commander in Chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public – his Twitter feed – and gives patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many ‘unpresidented’ moments of President Trump’s Twitter history.”

Although the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, didn’t attend the opening on Friday (June 8), correspondents Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. were on hand to talk to visitors.

© 2018 Reuters

Daily Show
Donald Trump
Social Media
Trump
Trump Tweets
Trump Twitter
Trump Twitter library
Twitter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News