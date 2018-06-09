Exhibition showcasing Donald Trump’s tweets opens in California

An exhibition consisting of, and inspired by, the tweets of US President Donald Trump has opened in West Hollywood, California.

The traveling exhibition entitled “The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” has already proved popular in New York. Part museum, part tongue-in-cheek take on U.S. presidential libraries, the exhibit also doubles as a selfie photo booth for its visitors.

The satirical installation “honors our Commander in Chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public – his Twitter feed – and gives patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many ‘unpresidented’ moments of President Trump’s Twitter history.”

Although the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, didn’t attend the opening on Friday (June 8), correspondents Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. were on hand to talk to visitors.