Bogus bills circulating in southwestern Nova Scotia: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for counterfeit bills that are making their rounds in several counties.

Police say over the past four weeks, there have been “multiple investigations” into counterfeit bills in Annapolis, Kings, Lunenburg and Yarmouth counties.

Some cases involve bills with symbols added, while other bills have been defaced.

“Passing counterfeit money is a crime,” police said in a news release Saturday.

“The RCMP reminds consumers to be diligent when accepting cash to avoid becoming a victim to these types of crimes, especially in light of the fact that if you unknowingly accept a counterfeit bill, you cannot be reimbursed.”

Anyone with information on the incidents or spot currency similar to the bills described, are asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.