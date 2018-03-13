Canada
March 13, 2018 1:18 pm
Updated: March 13, 2018 1:20 pm

N.B. RCMP warning public of counterfeit Canadian $50 bills

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are warning the public about counterfeit $50 bills in New Brunswick.

Credit: N.B. RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP are warning business owners and the public about the circulation of counterfeit Canadian $50 bills.

Since March 5, police say they have received eight reports relating to counterfeit Canadian bills. The $50 bills were passed to restaurants and convenience stores in Moncton and Dieppe.

Police are advising local merchants and the public to carefully examine $50 Canadian bills with the serial number LGQ03229158, as some of the counterfeit bills may still be in circulation.

counterfeit_50

counterfeit_50_back

RCMP say it is an offence to recirculate a counterfeit bill. If you come into contact with what you believe is counterfeit currency, you are asked to report it to police.

Anyone with information about these counterfeit bills is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.

