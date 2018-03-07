New Glasgow, N.S. businesses seeing rash of bogus American bills
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are warning about counterfeit American $100 bills that are circulating in the area and have shown up in local businesses.
“The $100 U.S. counterfeit bills appear to be very realistic and authentic,” said New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald in a news release.
“Technology becomes increasingly sophisticated in making these bills especially harder to detect.”
Police point out American currency has a number of security features, such as watermarks, a colour-shifting bell in the inkwell symbol, and a security thread embedded vertically. In the case of the $100 bill, there is a blue ribbon woven into the paper.
Police are also reminding business owners they do not have to accept a bill if they suspect it is counterfeit.
Anyone who receives a counterfeit bill can call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.
