New Glasgow, N.S. businesses seeing rash of bogus American bills

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are warning about counterfeit American $100 bills that are circulating in the area and have shown up in local businesses.

READ: Surge in counterfeit U.S. bills in Halifax prompts police warning

“The $100 U.S. counterfeit bills appear to be very realistic and authentic,” said New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald in a news release.

“Technology becomes increasingly sophisticated in making these bills especially harder to detect.”

Police point out American currency has a number of security features, such as watermarks, a colour-shifting bell in the inkwell symbol, and a security thread embedded vertically. In the case of the $100 bill, there is a blue ribbon woven into the paper.

WATCH: Counterfeit American cash in Nova Scotia

Police are also reminding business owners they do not have to accept a bill if they suspect it is counterfeit.

Anyone who receives a counterfeit bill can call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.

Follow @RebeccaLau