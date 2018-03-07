Canada
March 7, 2018 9:17 am
Updated: March 7, 2018 9:39 am

New Glasgow, N.S. businesses seeing rash of bogus American bills

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning that there are counterfeit U.S. bills circulating in the area form reports from businesses.

Provided/ New Glasgow Regional Police
A A

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are warning about counterfeit American $100 bills that are circulating in the area and have shown up in local businesses.

READ: Surge in counterfeit U.S. bills in Halifax prompts police warning

“The $100 U.S. counterfeit bills appear to be very realistic and authentic,” said New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald in a news release.

“Technology becomes increasingly sophisticated in making these bills especially harder to detect.”

Police remind businesses to check for security features on currency.

Provided/ New Glasgow Regional Police

Police point out American currency has a number of security features, such as watermarks, a colour-shifting bell in the inkwell symbol, and a security thread embedded vertically. In the case of the $100 bill, there is a blue ribbon woven into the paper.

WATCH: Counterfeit American cash in Nova Scotia

Police are also reminding business owners they do not have to accept a bill if they suspect it is counterfeit.

Anyone who receives a counterfeit bill can call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bogus bills
Counterfeit Bills
counterfeit money
counterfeit U.S. bills
Counterfeit U.S. Money
Fake American Money
Fake Bills
Fake Money
fake U.S. bills
funny money
New Glasgow
New Glasgow Regional Police
U.S. Currency

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News