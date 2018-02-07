RCMP arrest 3 men after counterfeit $100 bills circulate in New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP are warning merchants in Moncton to keep their eyes peeled for counterfeit $100 bills that have been circulating in the area.

RCMP say they have already arrested three men connected to the counterfeit bills.

An 18 year old, a 20 year old and 22 year old were arrested on Feb. 4. All three have since been released on conditions ahead of a court appearance on April 20.

The Mounties say that they were first tipped off about the fake currency on Jan. 16. Since then, they had received six reports of merchants receiving counterfeit bills.

Police are recommending people carefully look for $100 Canadian bills with the serial number EKR2223601, as some of the counterfeit bills may still be in circulation.

RCMP also want to remind New Brunswickers that it is an offence to recirculate a counterfeit bill. If you do come in contact with what you believe is counterfeit currency, report it to police.

Anyone with information on the counterfeit bills in the Moncton area is asked to contact RCMP at 506-857-2400 or to call Crime Stoppers.