Calgary’s newest disc golf park opens in memory of local husband and father

It was a sport he played almost every day of the week. David Richardson loved the quiet, the natural surroundings and the skill. Disc golf was a way for him to unwind and reconnect with friends. For those who knew and loved him, a course bearing his name is the perfect tribute to him.

David Richardson was 42 years old when he lost his life. In August 2015, Richardson and his wife, Treasure, along with some friends went for a moonlight swim in Vancouver Island’s Shawnigan Lake.

Richardson didn’t resurface.

Ever since his passing, his friends and family have worked tirelessly to raise enough money to open Calgary’s 18-hole disc golf course.

The once-vacant, 27-acre piece of city-owned land in the community of Royal Oak is now transformed into the longest disc golf course in the city.

For Treasure, she felt this grand opening was exactly what her late husband would have wanted.

“We would live that dream. Live, laugh, love, learn, and leave a legacy. He did live by that and here’s the legacy. I was following through exactly his vision,” Treasure said.

It’s the kind of tribute his kids are grateful for.

His daughter, Jade MacMillan-Skead, was so moved by the support.

“I just feel the love. Words cannot describe it,” MacMillan-Skead said.

“He will forever be here with us.”

His family knows David would have loved having the chance to play on this premier course, but they take a measure of comfort seeing this park as “David’s little piece of heaven here on earth.” His parents, Glen and Jeanette Richardson, said their son would be proud.

“I have mixed emotions. I’m happy for the legacy but I miss him, I really miss him,” Jeanette said.

“We don’t get to pick when we come into this world and we don’t get to pick when we come out, we just have to enjoy as much as we can,” Glen said through tears.