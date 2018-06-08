New summer road closures slated for Burnaby amid gas-line work

Vancouver’s 1st Avenue won’t be the only major corridor facing traffic woes as Fortis BC does major gas-line upgrades this summer.

The gas company is warning commuters to prepare for headaches on a large part of Lougheed Highway as well.

The thoroughfare will see lane closures between Madison Avenue and Delta Avenue, a long stretch through Burnaby’s Brentwood neighbourhood.

The closures will run for blocks at a time, as crews and traffic flaggers locate underground utilities.

The partial lane closures for gas line construction are scheduled to start in early August.

You can find more information about the gas-line work and effects on traffic here.

Beginning Monday, Fortis will also be completing work along Gilmore Avenue, fully closing it down to traffic in both directions between Gravely Street and 1st Avenue.

The work is in addition to major work planned along East 1st Avenue between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street.

Prep work is already underway along that route, with limited lane closures, and with a full shutdown of the route slated to take place from mid-June through August.

Further closures along that route are slated to take place between Nanaimo Street and Boundary Road later in the year.

The company is also advising of a series of shorter, temporary closures that begin Friday:

Vancouver (24 hour basis)

Two lanes are closed on East 1st Avenue from Rupert Street to Nanaimo Street. Single lane traffic in both directions will be in effect on the north side of East 1st. South-side access from East 1st is restricted to Rupert, Nanaimo and Renfrew. Closure will be in place until mid-July.

Burnaby (24 hour basis)

Northbound road closure on Gilmore Avenue between 1st Avenue and Douglas Road – traffic detoured onto 1st

Eastbound road closure on Douglas Road between Gilmore Avenue and cemetery entrance.

Burnaby (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)