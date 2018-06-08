Manitoba RCMP respond to 2 fatal motor vehicle collisions

Manitoba RCMP responded to two fatal motor vehicles over the past two days.

The first was on June 7, when Mounties in Virden got word of an off-road vehicle collision three kilometres west of Elkhorn.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy from the RM of Wallace Woodworth was riding an ATV in a gravel pit when he went over a gravel pile.

READ MORE: Steinbach RCMP searching for suspects who stole numerous taxidermy items

It’s believed the teen, who was wearing a helmet, was not aware of the steep drop on the other side and rolled over.

He was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The Elkhorn Community School Trauma team was activated and will be offering services to the students and community members involved.

One day after that fatality, RCMP in Portage la Prarie responded to a fatal MVC on June 8, shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Investigators learned of a single-vehicle crash in Island Park. Portage emergency services locate a pickup truck, which had struck a large tree.

READ MORE: Semi rolls over on Perimeter Highway outside Winnipeg

The 19-year old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene, while 18-year-old Brandon Friesen has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

RCMP are continuing with the investigation in both incidences.