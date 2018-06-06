Semi rolls over on Perimeter Highway
A semi rollover on the Perimeter Highway has the road closed in both directions in northwest Winnipeg.
Manitoba Infrastructure and Highways confirms the crash happened around 4 a.m.
The closure affects a one-kilometre stretch west of Highway 6.
Witnesses say one person was airlifted from the scene early this morning.
No word has been released on the truck driver’s injuries or how long the road may be closed.
